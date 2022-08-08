Auto

2022 Hyundai TUCSON's prices to be announced on August 10

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 08, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

2022 Hyundai TUCSON rides on 18-inch dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is set to announce the prices of the new TUCSON on August 10, after officially unveiling it in India last month. The order books opened on July 19 with a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The fourth-generation vehicle is offered in two variants: Platinum and Signature. It flaunts the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy and gets two potent powertrain options.

Hyundai entered the SUV segment in India with the TUCSON back in 2005. The car offered a modern-looking alternative for people searching for a five-seater soft-roader.

The new-generation D-segment offering by the South Korean automaker has been received warmly by critics and customers alike, and has garnered over 3,000 bookings on our shores.

The four-wheeler rivals the Mahindra XUV700 with Level 2 ADAS functions.

Exteriors The SUV has a 'Parametric Jewel' grille and 18-inch wheels

The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON flaunts a long and muscular bonnet, a 'Parametric Jewel' grille with LED DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlights, skid plates, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is available with two engine options

The TUCSON is offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 186hp/416Nm, and a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol mill that churns out 156hp/192Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by 6-speed and 8-speed automatic gearboxes, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car gets ventilated front seats and panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the fourth-generation TUCSON has a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, connected car technology, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions.

Information 2022 Hyundai TUCSON: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 TUCSON will be announced by Hyundai on August 10. However, we expect the fourth-generation SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.