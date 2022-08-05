2022 Hyundai TUCSON garners over 3,000 bookings ahead of launch
Hyundai has received over 3,000 bookings for its all-new TUCSON in India. The order books for the premium SUV were opened last month and interested buyers can book the car online or through dealers against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. It is offered in two variants: Platinum and Signature. The pricing as well as delivery details will be announced on August 10.
- While Hyundai has had great success with compact SUVs in India, it has not been able to create the same impact in the premium segment.
- The Sante Fe did not perform well here and was discontinued in 2017. Now, the South Korean marque wants to change things around with the latest TUCSON, which had debuted in India in 2005 as the company's first-ever SUV.
Up front, the new TUCSON greets you with a 'Parametric' dark chrome grille with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. The sides have a sculpted look, blacked-out pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. A connected LED taillight and roof-mounted spoiler are available on the rear end.
In India, the TUCSON can be picked with a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine that generates 156hp/192Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel powerplant that churns out 186hp/416Nm. The former is offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox while the latter has an 8-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel-drive system and terrain modes. The diesel variant has the most amount of torque in its class.
With a long wheelbase of 2,755mm, the new TUCSON is also the most spacious SUV in its class. Being a flagship model, it is decked with features. You get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, dual powered front seats with heating and cooling, an 8-speaker BOSE audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS functions.
The pricing and delivery schedule of the TUCSON in India will be announced by Hyundai on August 10. We expect the premium SUV to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).