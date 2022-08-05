Auto

2022 Hyundai TUCSON garners over 3,000 bookings ahead of launch

Written by Mudit Dube Aug 05, 2022, 12:20 pm 2 min read

Hyundai TUCSON comes with 19 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has received over 3,000 bookings for its all-new TUCSON in India. The order books for the premium SUV were opened last month and interested buyers can book the car online or through dealers against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. It is offered in two variants: Platinum and Signature. The pricing as well as delivery details will be announced on August 10.

Context Why does this story matter?

While Hyundai has had great success with compact SUVs in India, it has not been able to create the same impact in the premium segment.

The Sante Fe did not perform well here and was discontinued in 2017. Now, the South Korean marque wants to change things around with the latest TUCSON, which had debuted in India in 2005 as the company's first-ever SUV.

Design The SUV rides on 18-inch wheels

Up front, the new TUCSON greets you with a 'Parametric' dark chrome grille with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. The sides have a sculpted look, blacked-out pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. A connected LED taillight and roof-mounted spoiler are available on the rear end.

Engine It is offered with petrol and diesel engine options

In India, the TUCSON can be picked with a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine that generates 156hp/192Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel powerplant that churns out 186hp/416Nm. The former is offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox while the latter has an 8-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel-drive system and terrain modes. The diesel variant has the most amount of torque in its class.

Interiors Inside, you get a digital instrument cluster and ventilated seats

With a long wheelbase of 2,755mm, the new TUCSON is also the most spacious SUV in its class. Being a flagship model, it is decked with features. You get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, dual powered front seats with heating and cooling, an 8-speaker BOSE audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS functions.

Information Hyundai TUCSON 2022: Pricing

The pricing and delivery schedule of the TUCSON in India will be announced by Hyundai on August 10. We expect the premium SUV to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).