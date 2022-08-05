Auto

Maruti Suzuki Alto design, color options revealed prior to launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 05, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto will be underpinned by the Heartect platform (Photo credit: Zigwheels)

The design and color options of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto have been revealed via a leaked document ahead of the car's official debut on August 18. The hatchback will be available with six color options and in four trim levels: standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. It will be backed by the new 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet petrol engine.

Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is the largest automaker in India and the Alto is the brand's highest-selling vehicle, with over 40 lakh units sold since its debut in 2000.

The homegrown carmaker plans to continue the successful streak of topping the sales charts with the upcoming model.

When launched, the four-wheeler will be an affordable offering by the manufacturer and it'll compete against the Renault Kwid.

Exteriors The car will flaunt redesigned bumpers and a large grille

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will flaunt a tall boy design philosophy and feature a muscular hood, swept-back headlamps, a large grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and steel wheels with attractive covers. The rear end of the car will get wrap-around taillights.

Information It will be backed by a 1.0-liter, K-series petrol engine

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto will likely draw power from the new 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet petrol engine that makes 67hp of power and 89Nm of torque. The mill should be mated with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors The hatchback will feature touchscreen infotainment system

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Alto will get a five-seater cabin with an updated dashboard design, new fabric upholstery, manual AC, a multifunctional steering wheel, and power windows. The hatchback will likely house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

Information Maruti Suzuki Alto: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Alto will be disclosed by Maruti Suzuki on August 18. We expect the prices to start at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).