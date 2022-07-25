Auto

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto to break cover on August 18

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto to break cover on August 18

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 25, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

New Maruti Suzuki Alto will be available with two engine options. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki will unveil the updated version of the Alto in India on August 18. It will be the third generation of the hatchback and will be based on its elder sibling, the Celerio. To recall, the four-wheeler was spotted without camouflage during its TVC shoot and the trial production started sometime last month. The four-wheeler will flaunt a tall boy design.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is the largest manufacturer in India in terms of sales

The homegrown automaker has sold over 40 lakh units of the Alto, with the hatchback topping the sales charts 16 years in a row ever since its debut in 2000.

The new-generation model plans to achieve similar success on our shores, with updated exterior as well as interior.

Exteriors The hatchback will feature an all-new design language

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will flaunt an all-new design philosophy and will have overall larger dimensions than the current-generation model. The car will be based on the 'Heartect' platform. The hatchback will feature a revised front and rear bumper, a large grille, designer wheels, and a new design for the headlights, taillights, as well as fog lamps.

Information It will likely be offered with two engine options

The third-generation Alto will likely be backed by a 796cc petrol engine which makes 47hp/69Nm and the new 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet petrol unit which produces 67hp/89Nm. It should be mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission.

The interiors of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto are still under the wraps. We expect the hatchback to feature a five-seater cabin with an updated dashboard, new upholstery for the seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely pack an updated touchscreen infotainment system as well. Passengers' safety will be ensured by dual airbags and ABS.

Information New Maruti Suzuki Alto: Pricing and availability

In India, the pricing and availability details of the new-generation Alto will be disclosed by Maruti Suzuki during its launch event on August 18. We expect the hatchback to start at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).