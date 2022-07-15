Auto

2023 Honda CR-V debuts with new styling and more features

2023 Honda CR-V features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has revealed the 2023 iteration of its CR-V for the US market. The SUV has a bolder design language compared to the outgoing model. The sixth-generation vehicle by the Japanese marque is 69mm longer and 10mm wider than its predecessor and boasts a rugged-looking exterior and a minimalist interior. The four-wheeler is backed by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and 2-liter strong hybrid engine options.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CR-V has been one of the most popular offerings from Honda in the US market and has been a "Top Safety Pick" by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) since 2015.

To continue the trend, the 2023 version comes equipped with the "Honda Sensing" suite as standard.

The SUV might not arrive in India anytime soon.

Exteriors The car sports an upright silhouette with sleek LED headlamps

The 2023 Honda CR-V has an upright silhouette, typical of an SUV. It gets a lengthy muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18/19-inch alloy wheels. L-shaped LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by two engine options

The new Honda CR-V is powered by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine that makes 190hp/243Nm. The 2.0-liter strong hybrid powertrain with two electric motors, develops a combined output of 204hp/335Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It has a Bose sound system and ADAS functions

On the inside, the 2023 CR-V has a spacious cabin similar to the current-generation Civic, featuring a minimalist dashboard, honeycomb-mesh AC vents, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and a 7.0/9.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Honda CR-V: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Honda CR-V are yet to be revealed. However, the SUV is expected to start at around $30,000 (approximately Rs. 23.95 lakh) in the US.