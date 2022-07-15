2023 Honda CR-V debuts with new styling and more features
Honda has revealed the 2023 iteration of its CR-V for the US market. The SUV has a bolder design language compared to the outgoing model. The sixth-generation vehicle by the Japanese marque is 69mm longer and 10mm wider than its predecessor and boasts a rugged-looking exterior and a minimalist interior. The four-wheeler is backed by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and 2-liter strong hybrid engine options.
- The CR-V has been one of the most popular offerings from Honda in the US market and has been a "Top Safety Pick" by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) since 2015.
- To continue the trend, the 2023 version comes equipped with the "Honda Sensing" suite as standard.
- The SUV might not arrive in India anytime soon.
The 2023 Honda CR-V has an upright silhouette, typical of an SUV. It gets a lengthy muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18/19-inch alloy wheels. L-shaped LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.
The new Honda CR-V is powered by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine that makes 190hp/243Nm. The 2.0-liter strong hybrid powertrain with two electric motors, develops a combined output of 204hp/335Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.
On the inside, the 2023 CR-V has a spacious cabin similar to the current-generation Civic, featuring a minimalist dashboard, honeycomb-mesh AC vents, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and a 7.0/9.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Honda CR-V are yet to be revealed. However, the SUV is expected to start at around $30,000 (approximately Rs. 23.95 lakh) in the US.