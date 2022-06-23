Auto

BMW M3 Touring debuts in the global markets: Check features

BMW M3 Touring debuts in the global markets: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 23, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

BMW M3 Touring is backed by a 3.0-liter straight-six engine (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has revealed its M3 Touring wagon. Its bookings will commence in September and deliveries will start from December onward. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a stylish design and a luxurious cabin with a long list of tech-based features. It runs on a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, straight-six engine that generates a maximum power of 503hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BMW M3 Touring is available solely in the Competition trim and offers larger dimensions and better performance in comparison to the standard M3.

The vehicle should rack up decent sales in Europe, Australia, as well as select Asian markets. If the car makes its way to our shores, it will arrive as a completely built unit (CBU).

Exteriors The car has a black roof and 4 exhaust tips

BMW M3 Touring has a lengthy hood, a large kidney grille, eye-shaped headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a black-colored roof, and wide air vents. It is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, 19-inch wheels at the front, and 20-inch rims on the rear. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around L-shaped taillamps, and quad exhausts grace the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,794mm long and 1,903mm wide.

Information It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds

BMW M3 Touring draws power from a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, straight-six engine that makes 503hp/649Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and attains a top speed of 280km/h.

Interiors The wagon houses a curved display

BMW M3 Touring has a luxurious dual-tone red and black cabin with bucket-style seats, a large center console with an armrest separating the driver and passenger areas, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a curved display for the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system. The setup runs on the brand's Operating System 8. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Information BMW M3 Touring: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the BMW M3 Touring wagon sports a starting price figure of €97,800 (around Rs. 80.6 lakh). Its deliveries in Germany and the UK will begin from December onward. It is unclear whether it will arrive in India.