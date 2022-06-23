BMW M3 Touring debuts in the global markets: Check features
German automaker BMW has revealed its M3 Touring wagon. Its bookings will commence in September and deliveries will start from December onward. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a stylish design and a luxurious cabin with a long list of tech-based features. It runs on a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, straight-six engine that generates a maximum power of 503hp.
- The BMW M3 Touring is available solely in the Competition trim and offers larger dimensions and better performance in comparison to the standard M3.
- The vehicle should rack up decent sales in Europe, Australia, as well as select Asian markets. If the car makes its way to our shores, it will arrive as a completely built unit (CBU).
BMW M3 Touring has a lengthy hood, a large kidney grille, eye-shaped headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a black-colored roof, and wide air vents. It is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, 19-inch wheels at the front, and 20-inch rims on the rear. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around L-shaped taillamps, and quad exhausts grace the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,794mm long and 1,903mm wide.
BMW M3 Touring draws power from a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, straight-six engine that makes 503hp/649Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and attains a top speed of 280km/h.
BMW M3 Touring has a luxurious dual-tone red and black cabin with bucket-style seats, a large center console with an armrest separating the driver and passenger areas, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a curved display for the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system. The setup runs on the brand's Operating System 8. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.
In Europe, the BMW M3 Touring wagon sports a starting price figure of €97,800 (around Rs. 80.6 lakh). Its deliveries in Germany and the UK will begin from December onward. It is unclear whether it will arrive in India.