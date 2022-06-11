Auto

SKODA launches KUSHAQ Style NSR variant: Check prices

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 11, 2022, 05:37 pm 2 min read

SKODA KUSHAQ Style NSR variant is Rs. 20,000 cheaper than the regular Style 1.0-liter model (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has launched a new Style NSR (non-sunroof) variant of its KUSHAQ SUV in India. It sits below the Style 1.0-liter MT and above the Ambition 1.0-liter MT models. The new trim is only available with a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine. Apart from missing out on a sunroof, the car also does not have an automatic wiper, auto-dimming IRVM, and a digital instrument cluster.

Why does this story matter?

Sunroofs are a common feature in cars these days, but there are still buyers who would rather not have them.

After launching a non-sunroof variant of the SLAVIA, SKODA has now introduced a similar trim of its KUSHAQ mid-size SUV as a testament to those buyers.

It certainly does not hurt that the NSR variant is cheaper than the one with a sunroof.

SUV flaunts the signature butterfly grille, rear-mounted spoiler

The KUSHAQ Non-Sunroof trim has a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a wide air dam, a plastic skid plate, LED headlights with DRLs, and fog lights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a rear-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

A 113hp, 1.0-liter engine fuels the car

The SKODA KUSHAQ Non-Sunroof variant is powered by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The powertrain generates a maximum power of 113hp and a peak torque of 178Nm.

The four-wheeler has 5 seats and wireless charger

The SKODA KUSHAQ Style NSR has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring dual-tone upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, wireless charging, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel but loses out on the fully-digital driver's display. For passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and electronic stability control.

SKODA KUSHAQ Style NSR: Pricing

The new SKODA KUSHAQ Style NSR variant is priced at Rs. 15.09 lakh in India. This makes it Rs. 20,000 cheaper than the standard Style 1.0-liter MT model, which carries a price tag of Rs. 15.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).