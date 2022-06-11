SKODA launches KUSHAQ Style NSR variant: Check prices
SKODA has launched a new Style NSR (non-sunroof) variant of its KUSHAQ SUV in India. It sits below the Style 1.0-liter MT and above the Ambition 1.0-liter MT models. The new trim is only available with a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine. Apart from missing out on a sunroof, the car also does not have an automatic wiper, auto-dimming IRVM, and a digital instrument cluster.
- Sunroofs are a common feature in cars these days, but there are still buyers who would rather not have them.
- After launching a non-sunroof variant of the SLAVIA, SKODA has now introduced a similar trim of its KUSHAQ mid-size SUV as a testament to those buyers.
- It certainly does not hurt that the NSR variant is cheaper than the one with a sunroof.
The KUSHAQ Non-Sunroof trim has a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a wide air dam, a plastic skid plate, LED headlights with DRLs, and fog lights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a rear-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.
The SKODA KUSHAQ Non-Sunroof variant is powered by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The powertrain generates a maximum power of 113hp and a peak torque of 178Nm.
The SKODA KUSHAQ Style NSR has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring dual-tone upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, wireless charging, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel but loses out on the fully-digital driver's display. For passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and electronic stability control.
The new SKODA KUSHAQ Style NSR variant is priced at Rs. 15.09 lakh in India. This makes it Rs. 20,000 cheaper than the standard Style 1.0-liter MT model, which carries a price tag of Rs. 15.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).