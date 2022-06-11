Auto

Czinger 21C, with a 3D-printed body, to make UK debut

Czinger 21C will be offered in two trims: high downforce and low drag (Photo credit: Czinger)

Los Angeles-based Czinger revealed its 21C hypercar last year. Now, the four-wheeler will make its UK debut at the first "Concours on Savile Row" event in London. It has an aggressive design, a 3D-printed body, and rides on a variety of eco-friendly fuels in order to operate as a zero-emission vehicle. Only 80 units of the car will be manufactured.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Czinger 21C is one of the most exciting cars around. With a 3D-printed body and top-tier performance, it is hard to believe that it is road-legal.

The four-wheeler recently set a production car lap record around the Circuit of Americas, beating McLaren P1's previous record by six seconds.

True to its name, the hypercar is certainly a marvel of the "21st century."

Exteriors The hypercar weighs only 1,240kg

The 2023 Czinger 21C flaunts a futuristic look with a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, and vertically-positioned headlights. It is flanked by protruding ORVMs, massive air scoops, side-steppers, and designer wheels. A large wing and a U-shaped taillamp grace the rear. The car has a width of 2,050mm and a dry weight of 1,240kg.

Information The four-wheeler will have 2 seats

The details of the interior of the Czinger 21C are yet to be revealed. The car should feature two seats and a racing-style steering wheel. For safety, the vehicle should offer multiple airbags, traction control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Performance It is fueled by a 1,233hp hybrid powertrain

The Czinger 21C is powered by a 2.88-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine, two electric motors, and an 800V electric drive system. The setup delivers a combined output of 1,233hp and is linked to a 7-speed sequential transaxle gearbox. The hypercar can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds and can attain a top speed of 452km/h. Its downforce has been increased to 615kg at 160km/h.

Information Czinger 21C: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Czinger 21C will carry a price tag of $2.5 million (around Rs. 16.02 crore). The deliveries of the car will begin in 2023 after the completion of the homologation process.