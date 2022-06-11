Auto

2022 TVS Radeon to debut in India this festive season

TVS Motor Company will launch the updated version of its Radeon motorbike in India this festive season, i.e., around September or October. The upcoming vehicle will offer new color options and more features, including an LED headlight as well as a digital instrument cluster. It will run on a 109cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 8.07hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 version of the TVS Radeon will offer better features and improved performance in comparison to the outgoing model.

The Radeon has been up for grabs in our market for quite some time and the introduction of its new version here should improve its sales.

The rivalry in the commuter bike segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The motorbike will have round mirrors, side-mounted exhaust

The 2022 TVS Radeon will have a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, high-set handlebars, and circular mirrors. The bike will pack a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with support for turn-by-turn navigation and should ride on alloy wheels. Its dimensions and fuel storage capacity will be disclosed at the time of its launch.

Information It will be backed by an 8hp, 109cc engine

The 2022 TVS Radeon will be fueled by a 109cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 8.07hp and a peak torque of 8.7Nm. The mill will be linked to a 4-speed gearbox and an idle start-stop system.

Safety It will flaunt telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the new TVS Radeon should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a synchronized braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2022 TVS Radeon: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 TVS Radeon in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the current-generation disc brake variant priced at Rs. 74,066 (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Story credit: BikeDekho)