Batt:RE Stor:ie e-scooter launched in India: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 11, 2022, 10:48 am 2 min read

Batt:RE Stor:ie delivers 132km of range (Photo credit: Batt:RE)

Jaipur-based start-up Batt:RE has launched its Stor:ie scooter in India. To recall, it broke cover earlier this month. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a retro-inspired look and offers a host of features, including Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 132km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Batt:RE Stor:ie promises good looks, a long list of features, and decent performance. It should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in our country.

The two-wheeler has been priced competitively in our market and takes on rivals such as the Okinawa PraisePro and Hero Electric NYX. The rivalry in the electric scooter segment will be raised.

Design The scooter has a single-piece seat and halogen headlight

The Batt:RE Stor:ie has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and metal panels for enhanced durability. The scooter packs a halogen headlight, bulb indicators, and an LED taillight. It houses a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster with support for call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels.

Information It is powered by a 2kW electric motor

The Batt:RE Stor:ie packs a 2kW Lucas TVS-sourced electric motor linked to a 3.1kWh battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to deliver an ICAT-certified range of 132km on a single charge.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Batt:RE Stor:ie is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with riding and parking modes for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Batt:RE Stor:ie: Pricing and availability

In India, the Batt:RE Stor:ie electric scooter sports a price figure of Rs. 89,600 (ex-showroom, barring FAME II state subsidy). The two-wheeler will be up for grabs at 400 dealerships in a few weeks.