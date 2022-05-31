Auto

Prior to global debut, Jeep's compact SUV spied testing

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 31, 2022, 04:05 pm 2 min read

Jeep's compact SUV will get an AWD setup. Representative image. (Photo credit: Jeep)

US automaker Jeep is expected to reveal its compact SUV in the global markets later this year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied, revealing important design details. The image suggests that it will have a lengthy hood, sleek headlamps, and multi-spoke wheels, among other highlights. It will get an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup as well.

The upcoming car will mark Jeep's foray into the compact SUV segment and will be positioned below the Compass in the brand's line-up.

It will be the first car in its segment to get an AWD setup and should offer good looks as well as lots of features. It will be a more premium alternative to Hyundai CRETA, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Kia Seltos.

The upcoming Jeep compact SUV will sport a sculpted bonnet, a closed front grille, a wide air vent, and narrow headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer rims. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end of the car.

The upcoming Jeep compact SUV might be built on Groupe PSA's Common Modular Platform (CMP). It could be fueled by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain linked to an all-wheel-drive system or a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes around 130hp of power.

The new Jeep compact SUV might have a spacious cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, crash sensors, and EBD should ensure the safety of the passengers.

The availability and pricing details of the Jeep compact SUV will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, in India, it should cost less than the Compass which starts at Rs. 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom).