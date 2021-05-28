Jeep teases 3-row Commander SUV, global launch soon

3-row Jeep Commander SUV officially teased

Jeep is expected to unveil its 3-row Commander SUV globally in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the company has teased the four-wheeler, suggesting that the launch is near. Previous reports have revealed that the car will come with LED lights, a 7-box grille, designer alloy wheels, and a Compass-sourced 2.0-liter diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

It will sport a roof-mounted spoiler

The Jeep Commander is expected to feature a boxy design with a 7-box grille, a muscular bonnet, a roof-mounted spoiler, and chrome-finished dual exhausts. For lighting, it will house LED headlamps, fog lamps, as well as split LED taillights. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by roof rails, wider rear doors, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, square-shaped wheel arches, and designer wheels.

A 2.0-liter diesel engine is expected to power the car

The Jeep Commander will likely draw power from a 2.0-liter diesel motor available on existing Jeep Compass. However, it will be tuned differently to produce more power. The motor will come mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Inside, there will be a panoramic sunroof

The upcoming Jeep Commander will have a spacious 3-row cabin with leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging. It will also pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the company's UConnect 5 software. On the safety front, the SUV should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and traction control.

Jeep Commander: Expected pricing

The official pricing information of the Jeep Commander will be shared by the company during its launch, which is likely to happen in a few weeks. However, it should carry a premium over the Jeep Compass, which starts at Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).