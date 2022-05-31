Auto

Mahindra XUV700 crosses 30,000 sales milestone; around 78,000 deliveries pending

Mahindra XUV700 crosses 30,000 sales milestone; around 78,000 deliveries pending

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 31, 2022, 01:36 pm 2 min read

Mahindra XUV700 is getting nearly 10,000 orders every month (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra's XUV700 crossed the 30,000 unit sales milestone in India last month. The homegrown automaker currently has 78,000 buyers awaiting the delivery of their vehicles. The brand had received over one lakh bookings sometime back and is currently garnering nearly 10,000 orders every month. The SUV has a waiting period of three to six months for petrol, and around a year for diesel trims.

Context Why does this story matter?

SUVs are the talk of the town and Mahindra is considered to be a specialist in the segment. Its vehicles offer go-anywhere credentials with spacious and tech-forward cabins.

The XUV700 is a flagship model from the automaker and is the first Indian car to feature ADAS functions.

However, the long waiting period might put a dent in the demand for the four-wheeler.

Exteriors The car sports LED headlamps and 18-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra XUV700 sports a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with vertical slats, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and shark-fin antenna grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It is offered with two engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine which generates 197hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel mill, available in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. The motors are mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets ambient lighting and 12-speaker Sony sound system

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV700 features a spacious cabin with ventilated seats, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, and ADAS functions.

Information Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 13.18 lakh for the base MX (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 24.58 lakh for the range-topping AX7 AT AWD diesel trim with a Luxury Pack (all prices, ex-showroom).