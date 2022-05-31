Auto

Land Rover Defender 130 SUV, with seating for eight, revealed

Land Rover Defender 130 SUV, with seating for eight, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 31, 2022, 10:05 am 2 min read

Bookings for the Land Rover Defender 130 are open (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed its Defender 130 SUV in the US. It is offered in S, SE, X-Dynamic SE, and X trims as well as a First Edition variant. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and a spacious three-row cabin with loads of tech-based features. It is available with a choice of two petrol-hybrid powertrains.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Land Rover Defender 130 is the brand's longest Defender model. Its good looks, long list of features, and decent performance will surely appeal to buyers in the global markets.

When the car comes to our shores, it will probably be as a completely built unit (CBU). The rivalry in the luxury SUV segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and roof rails

Land Rover Defender 130 has a sculpted bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering, a sleek grille, LED headlights, and a silvered skid plate. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and LED taillamps grace the rear. The car is 5,358mm long and is available in several shades, including Sedona Red, Fuji White, and Carpathian Gray.

Information Two powertrain choices are offered

In the US, Defender 130 is backed by a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine with a mild-hybrid setup that makes 296hp/470Nm. A more powerful version of the powertrain that generates 395hp/550Nm is also available. The mills are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets 8 seats and an air purifier

Land Rover Defender 130 has a spacious three-row cabin with eight seats, four-zone climate control, a Cabin Air Purification Plus system, a large center console, a privacy glass, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a Meridian sound system, an 11.4-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a Terrain Response system.

Information Land Rover Defender 130: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Land Rover Defender 130 carries a starting price-tag of $68,000 (around Rs. 52.8 lakh) and its bookings are open. However, it is unclear when the vehicle will arrive in India.