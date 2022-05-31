Auto

Mahindra to launch all-electric eXUV300 in India by 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 31, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Mahindra eXUV300 will likely feature a 40kWh battery pack linked to a single motor (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra will launch its all-electric eXUV300 in India by 2023. The car was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. As for the highlights, it will retain the design language of its petrol-powered sibling, the XUV300 but shall feature blue accents to highlight its electric credentials. The SUV will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV MAX when launched on our shores.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the development of the charging infrastructure and battery technology in India, almost all automakers are planning to ride on the electrification wave.

Mahindra had recently announced a line-up of three SUVs based on a new all-electric platform, co-developed with Volkswagen.

The eXUV300 will likely be the first product to benefit from the MEB architecture from the German car marque.

Exteriors The car will boast all-LED lighting and designer wheels

The Mahindra eXUV300 will sport a muscular bonnet, a raked windscreen, a closed-off grille with blue accents, a wide air dam, and angular LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the EV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. The rear end of the vehicle will be graced by wrap-around LED taillights.

Information It will deliver a range of 300km per charge

The details regarding the powertrain options are yet to be disclosed. However, Mahindra had said at the 2020 Auto Expo that the eXUV300 would likely get a 130hp electric motor paired to a 40kWh battery pack and will deliver a range of up to 300km.

Interiors The SUV will feature a large infotainment system

The interiors of the SUV are still under the wraps. However, we expect the Mahindra eXUV300 to have a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV will likely house a premium audio system and a large infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

Information Mahindra eXUV300: Pricing and availability

Mahindra will reveal the pricing and the availability details of the eXUV300 in India at the time of its launch. We expect the SUV to be priced competitively as it will take on Tata Nexon EV MAX, which starts at Rs. 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom).