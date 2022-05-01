Auto

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 previewed in spy shot: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 01, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 will have a front disc brake (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto is expected to launch the next-generation Pulsar 125 bike in India by early-2023. In the latest development, a camouflaged mule of the two-wheeler has been spied testing, revealing key design details. The picture suggests that it will have bikini-style fairings, black wheels, a single-piece seat, and halogen turn signals. It might be fueled by a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and racked up decent sales here.

The new version of the vehicle should offer better looks and performance as compared to the outgoing model.

It should be priced competitively on our shores, and the rivalry in the entry-level commuter bike segment might be raised.

Design The motorbike will have alloy wheels and small windscreen

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 will sit on a tubular frame and shall have a small windscreen with integrated turn signals, a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upright handlebar. The bike should pack a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and ride on black-colored alloy wheels. Its fuel storage capacity is currently unavailable.

Information The current model is fueled by a 12hp, 124cc engine

The engine details of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 are unavailable. However, the current model runs on a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill that makes 11.64hp/10.8Nm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It will get telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing information of the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom).