Is Ducati Multistrada V2 better than Triumph Tiger 900 GT?

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 01, 2022, 04:17 pm 2 min read

Both Ducati Multistrada V2 and Triumph Tiger 900 GT are capable long-distance tourers (Photo credit: Autocar)

Italian motorcycle giant Ducati had recently launched the Multistrada V2 in the Indian market, to replace the aging Multistrada 950. It goes up against Triumph's popular model, the Tiger 900 GT in the middleweight ADV segment. Both the bikes have an aggressive design language, a bevy of electronic riding aids, and offer excellent performance. But, which one is better?

The middleweight ADV market in India has witnessed multiple launches from various manufacturers in the past few months.

People are opting for multi-purpose adventure vehicles over cruisers and sports bikes due to their go-anywhere nature and better touring capabilities.

The top contenders in this segment are BMW F 850 GS, Triumph Tiger 900 GT, and Ducati Multistrada V2.

Design Triumph Tiger 900 GT offers better looks

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT gets a tall windscreen, an upswept exhaust, a large 20-liter fuel tank, alloy wheels, a split-style seat, and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument panel with turn-by-turn navigation. The Multistrada V2 has a design similar to the outgoing Multistrada 950, with a muscular 20-liter fuel tank, alloy wheels, a raised windscreen, all-LED lighting, and a 5.0-inch color TFT instrument cluster.

Performance Ducati Multistrada V2 packs a more punchy engine

The Multistrada V2 gets a 937cc v-twin, Testastretta, liquid-cooled engine that generates 113hp/96Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with a new clutch. Meanwhile, the Tiger 900 GT is powered by an 888cc, in-line, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that makes 94hp/87Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, the Tiger is slightly lighter with better response at lower RPM.

Safety Both bikes offer adjustable inverted front forks

For safety, the Tiger 900 GT is equipped with cornering ABS, a bi-directional quick-shifter, traction control, and multiple riding modes. Meanwhile, the Multistrada V2 gets Ducati Traction Control (DTC), cornering ABS, Vehicle Hold Control, and four riding modes. The suspension duties on both bikes are handled by a fully adjustable USD fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Verdict Which one should you buy?

The Ducati Multistrada V2 is available at Rs. 14.65 lakh, whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 GT is priced at Rs. 13.7 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Multistrada V2. For approximately Rs. 1 lakh more, you get a more powerful engine, traction control, better hardware as well as better electronics package.