Auto

Ducati Multistrada V2 launched in India at Rs. 14.65 lakh

Ducati Multistrada V2 launched in India at Rs. 14.65 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 25, 2022, 06:57 pm 2 min read

The Multistrada V2 carries the familiar beak design of the Multistrada family (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian motorcycle giant Ducati has launched the Multistrada V2 in India in two variants: standard and S. The ADV made its debut internationally in September last year with a few updates and improvements over the outgoing Multistrada 950. It competes against the likes of the BMW F 850 GS and the Triumph Tiger 900 GT, in the middleweight ADV segment.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Ducati Multistrada has been a capable tourer and off-road vehicle since its inception.

The ADV market in India has been booming for a while as people are opting for multi-purpose adventure vehicles over cruisers and sport bikes.

In India, the Multistrada V2 acts as a stepping stone to the bigger V4 model and replaces the aging Multistrada 950.

Design It has an aggressive beak design and raked windscreen

Not much has changed in the design of the Multistrada V2. It carries forward most of the elements from the outgoing model, barring the new engine cover. It has a muscular fuel tank, flared air intakes, a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, an upswept exhaust, and handlebars with back-lit controls. The bike gets a 5.0-inch color TFT instrument cluster and all-LED lighting.

Information Multistrada V2 has new clutch and a revised 6-speed gearbox

The Multistrada V2 is powered by a 937cc, Testastretta, liquid-cooled engine that makes 113hp of power and 96Nm of torque. It is the same engine from the Multistrada 950 but with few improvements. The bike also gets a new clutch and a revised 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It provides 4 riding modes and Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

The electronics package on the new Ducati Multistrada V2 is similar to the one on the outgoing Multistrada 950. It gets Ducati Traction Control, cornering ABS, Vehicle Hold Control, and four riding modes, namely Urban, Touring, Sport and Enduro. The suspension setup includes fully-adjustable upside-down front fork and mono-shock rear unit (manual adjustment on the standard and electronically adjustable on the S variant).

Information Ducati Multistrada V2: Pricing

Ducati has launched the Multistrada V2 in India at Rs. 14.65 lakh for the standard variant and Rs. 16.65 lakh for the S variant (all prices, ex-showroom). This makes it Rs. 1 lakh dearer than the Multistrada 950 it replaces.