Royal Enfield removes important feature from Meteor 350, Himalayan bikes
Due to the global semiconductor shortage, Royal Enfield has removed Tripper Navigation as a standard feature on the Meteor 350 and Himalayan bikes in India, and reduced their prices by Rs. 5,000. Separately, the company has increased the booking amount of its entire line-up in the country (via the MiY option on the RE app), from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000.
- The ongoing shortage of semiconductors has severely hindered the production capacity of several automakers in India including Royal Enfield.
- The brand is now offering Tripper Navigation solely as an optional accessory via its official website.
- However, the cost reduction for the Meteor 350 and Himalayan comes as a saving grace, ensuring that they maintain their competitive edge in the market.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Himalayan have a sloping fuel tank, split-style seats, a lengthy exhaust, a tall windscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and circular mirrors. They store 15-liter of fuel and offer a ground clearance of 170mm and 220mm, respectively. The former sports an LED headlight and alloy wheels, while the latter gets a halogen headlamp and spoked rims.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 runs on a 349cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.12hp/27Nm, while the Himalayan is fueled by a 411cc, fuel-injected mill that generates 23.9hp/32Nm. The mills are linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Himalayan are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by 41mm telescopic front forks. On the rear, the Meteor 350 has twin-tube shock absorbers while the Himalayan gets a mono-shock unit.
Following the latest price-revision in India, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 starts at Rs. 2.01 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.17 lakh. Meanwhile, the Himalayan model falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 2.14-2.22 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).