Royal Enfield removes important feature from Meteor 350, Himalayan bikes

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 01, 2022, 12:12 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield bikes now have a booking amount of Rs. 20,000 (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Due to the global semiconductor shortage, Royal Enfield has removed Tripper Navigation as a standard feature on the Meteor 350 and Himalayan bikes in India, and reduced their prices by Rs. 5,000. Separately, the company has increased the booking amount of its entire line-up in the country (via the MiY option on the RE app), from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000.

The ongoing shortage of semiconductors has severely hindered the production capacity of several automakers in India including Royal Enfield.

The brand is now offering Tripper Navigation solely as an optional accessory via its official website.

However, the cost reduction for the Meteor 350 and Himalayan comes as a saving grace, ensuring that they maintain their competitive edge in the market.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Himalayan have a sloping fuel tank, split-style seats, a lengthy exhaust, a tall windscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and circular mirrors. They store 15-liter of fuel and offer a ground clearance of 170mm and 220mm, respectively. The former sports an LED headlight and alloy wheels, while the latter gets a halogen headlamp and spoked rims.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 runs on a 349cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.12hp/27Nm, while the Himalayan is fueled by a 411cc, fuel-injected mill that generates 23.9hp/32Nm. The mills are linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Himalayan are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by 41mm telescopic front forks. On the rear, the Meteor 350 has twin-tube shock absorbers while the Himalayan gets a mono-shock unit.

Following the latest price-revision in India, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 starts at Rs. 2.01 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.17 lakh. Meanwhile, the Himalayan model falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 2.14-2.22 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).