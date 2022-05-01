Auto

Long-range Tata Nexon EV's India launch set for May 11

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 01, 2022, 12:06 pm 2 min read

The long-range Tata Nexon EV will get cruise control (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors is set to launch the highly-anticipated long-range version of its popular Nexon EV in the Indian market on May 11. The new variant will feature a 30% larger battery than the current model and is expected to deliver a range of around 400km. It should cost around Rs. 3-4 lakh more than the model currently on sale in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

The EV market in India has seen substantial growth over the past few years, with the passenger car segment being dominated by the Tata Nexon EV.

It was the first EV by an Indian manufacturer with a usable range of over 200km under Rs. 20 lakh.

The long-range version of the Tata Nexon EV will rival the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

Exteriors The EV will get redesigned alloy wheels and LED taillights

The design of the long-range Nexon EV is likely to remain unchanged, featuring a muscular bonnet, a sleek black grille with EV badging, a wide air vent, and projector headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a wiper with a defogger will be available on the rear.

Information It will deliver a real-world range of around 320km

The upcoming long-range Nexon EV will receive a major update in form of a new 40kWh battery pack. Linked to an electric motor, it will deliver a claimed range of 400km. However, we can expect a real-world mileage of around 300-320km on a single charge.

Interiors It will get an air purifier and multiple airbags

On the inside, the spacious five-seater EV will feature an air purifier and ventilated front seats as seen on the updated Nexon, along with auto climate control, key-less entry with start/stop function, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD will be offered.

Information Long-range Tata Nexon EV: Pricing and availability

Tata Motors is set to launch the long-range version of the Nexon EV on May 11. The prices are yet to be declared, but it is expected to cost around Rs. 3-4 lakh more than the current model which starts at Rs. 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom).