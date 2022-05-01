Long-range Tata Nexon EV's India launch set for May 11
Homegrown automaker Tata Motors is set to launch the highly-anticipated long-range version of its popular Nexon EV in the Indian market on May 11. The new variant will feature a 30% larger battery than the current model and is expected to deliver a range of around 400km. It should cost around Rs. 3-4 lakh more than the model currently on sale in India.
- The EV market in India has seen substantial growth over the past few years, with the passenger car segment being dominated by the Tata Nexon EV.
- It was the first EV by an Indian manufacturer with a usable range of over 200km under Rs. 20 lakh.
- The long-range version of the Tata Nexon EV will rival the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.
The design of the long-range Nexon EV is likely to remain unchanged, featuring a muscular bonnet, a sleek black grille with EV badging, a wide air vent, and projector headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a wiper with a defogger will be available on the rear.
The upcoming long-range Nexon EV will receive a major update in form of a new 40kWh battery pack. Linked to an electric motor, it will deliver a claimed range of 400km. However, we can expect a real-world mileage of around 300-320km on a single charge.
On the inside, the spacious five-seater EV will feature an air purifier and ventilated front seats as seen on the updated Nexon, along with auto climate control, key-less entry with start/stop function, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD will be offered.
Tata Motors is set to launch the long-range version of the Nexon EV on May 11. The prices are yet to be declared, but it is expected to cost around Rs. 3-4 lakh more than the current model which starts at Rs. 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom).