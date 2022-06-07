Auto

Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S announced: Check features

Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S announced: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 07, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S run on a 4.0-liter V8 engine (Photo credit: Bentley)

British automaker Bentley has revealed the S version of its Continental GT and Continental GTC cars for the model year 2023. As for the highlights, the two luxury vehicles sport cosmetic changes both inside and out, including a dark tint for the headlights and taillamps. They are backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that churns out 542hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S offer head-turning looks, opulent cabins with a boatload of features, and a powerful powertrain. They should draw the attention of buyers looking for a luxurious car.

Select units of the vehicles might also arrive in India as completely built units (CBUs), thereby raising the competition in the luxury four-wheeler segment.

Exteriors The cars have 22-inch wheels and four exhaust tips

The 2023 Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S flaunt a sculpted hood with a chromed badge, oval-shaped headlights, a glossy black radiator grille, and a wide air vent. They are flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, 'S' badges on the front fenders, and 21/22-inch black-colored wheels. Eye-shaped taillamps, 'BENTLEY' lettering, and blacked-out quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information They can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds

Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S draw power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that generates 542hp of power and 770Nm of torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The cars can sprint from 0-100km/h in four seconds.

Interiors The cabin has two-tone upholstery

The Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S have a luxurious four-seater cabin with dual-tone red and black upholstery, circular AC vents, and an 'S' plaque on the treadplates. A multifunctional steering wheel and an 'S' embroidered onto the headrests is also available. They house a driver's display with performance-oriented graphics and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Information Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S are yet to be revealed. However, in the US, they should sport a price-figure upwards of $220,525 (around Rs. 1.7 crore).