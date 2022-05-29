Auto

Toyota Glanza-based GR Starlet rally car breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 29, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

The GR Starlet rally car gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine from Toyota Celica (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has officially revealed its Glanza-based rally car, the Gazoo Racing (GR) Starlet in South Africa. The car was driven by former South African National Rally Champions Guy Bottrill and co-driver Simon Vacy-Lyle during the Cape Overberg Rally. It is the stripped-down version of the hatchback, with rally equipment such as a roll-cage, spare wheel, and bucket seats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota competes in various international sporting events such as Dakar, World Rally Championship, and World Endurance Championship under the 'Gazoo Racing' name.

It also acts as a performance division for the Japanese automaker, tuning its road-going models with street-legal racing upgrades.

The GR Starlet is scheduled to take part in the Secunda Rally from June 10-12.

Exteriors The car sports Gazoo Racing livery and multi-spoke wheels

The Toyota GR Starlet is a rally-specific version of the previous-generation Toyota Glanza. It gets a wide-body kit with Gazoo Racing livery, a roof-mounted air scoop, wide air dams, and projector headlight units. On the sides, it is flanked by flared wheel arches, ORVMs, and white painted rally-specific wheels. The rear of the car gets a diffuser, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillights.

Information It is powered by a 265hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The GR Starlet rally car draws power from the 2.0-liter, 3S-GTE, turbocharged petrol engine from the Toyota Celica. It is mated to a sequential-type gearbox and all-wheel-drive system. The motor generates a maximum power output of 265hp and a peak torque of 324Nm.

Interiors The hatchback gets bucket seats and a rally-specific roll-cage

On the inside, the Toyota GR Starlet is a stripped-down version of the Glanza hatchback. It features a minimalist dashboard design along with two bucket seats with five-point seatbelts, a spare wheel, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car gets a rally-specific roll cage, fire extinguisher, a Motec engine control unit (ECU) that manages all the electronics, Reiger dampers, and Alcon brakes.

Information Toyota GR Starlet rally car: Pricing and availability

The pricing of the Toyota GR Starlet rally car is unknown as the hatchback is not meant for sale to the general public. It is customized and maintained by Gazoo Racing, the motorsport division of the Japanese automaker.