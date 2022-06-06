Auto

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa arrives in three new shades: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 06, 2022, 02:40 pm 2 min read

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa remains mechanically unchanged (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed the 2023 iteration of the Hayabusa motorbike for the international markets. It should arrive in India by September. The bike gets three new shades, namely Metallic Matte Black No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Thunder Gray with Candy Daring Red, and Pearl Brilliant White with Pearl Vigor Blue. However, its design, features, and mechanicals remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa offers eye-catching looks, a bevy of electronic riding aids, and incredible performance. It should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the global markets.

The vehicle will arrive on our shores as a completely built unit (CBU). The competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment here will be raised to a great extent.

Design The motorbike has rider-only seat and cast aluminium alloy wheels

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa has a muscular fuel tank, fairings with vents, a raised windscreen, twin chromed exhausts, and a rider-only saddle. The motorbike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a TFT LCD instrument cluster, and rides on seven-spoke cast aluminium alloy wheels shod in Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires. It has a wheelbase of 1,480mm and tips the scales at 264kg.

Information It runs on a 188hp, 1,340cc engine

The new Suzuki Hayabusa draws power from a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder, DOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter. The mill generates a maximum power of 188hp and a peak torque of 150Nm.

Safety It gets cruise control and inverted telescopic front forks

The Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with disc brakes, along with ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, launch control, cruise control, and five riding modes. It also gets a traction control system, an active speed limiter, engine brake control, and anti-lift control. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2023 version of the Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle sports a price-figure of $18,799 (around Rs. 14.6 lakh). The new two-wheeler is likely to debut in our market by September.