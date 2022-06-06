Auto

SKODA OCTAVIA sedan becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 06, 2022, 02:04 pm 2 min read

SKODA OCTAVIA now starts at Rs. 26.85 lakh (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA has raised the prices of its OCTAVIA sedan in India. Following the latest price-revision, the car has become costlier by Rs. 56,000 and now starts at Rs. 26.85 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle bears a head-turning look, an upmarket cabin with a bevy of tech-based features, and is fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 188hp of power.

All automakers in India are raising the prices of their models due to rising input costs and SKODA is no exception.

Introduced here in June 2021, the OCTAVIA offers good looks and a long list of features. Its hefty price-hike might prompt potential buyers to wait for discounts or opt for alternatives such as Hyundai ELANTRA and Honda City e:HEV.

Exteriors The car features LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels

The SKODA OCTAVIA has a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded black butterfly grille, a wide air vent, and LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs. It is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and split LED taillamps grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,680mm and stands 4,689mm long, 1,829mm wide, and 1,469mm tall.

Information It is backed by a 188hp, 2.0-liter engine

SKODA OCTAVIA runs on a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 188hp of power at 4,180-6,000rpm and 320Nm of peak torque at 1,500-3,990rpm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The sedan gets a digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting

The SKODA OCTAVIA has a 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12-speaker Canton audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Eight airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information SKODA OCTAVIA: Pricing

In India, the SKODA OCTAVIA starts at Rs. 26.85 lakh for the entry-level Style model and goes up to Rs. 29.85 lakh for the range-topping Laurin and Klement (L&K) variant (all prices, ex-showroom).