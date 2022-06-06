SKODA OCTAVIA sedan becomes costlier in India: Check new prices
Czech automaker SKODA has raised the prices of its OCTAVIA sedan in India. Following the latest price-revision, the car has become costlier by Rs. 56,000 and now starts at Rs. 26.85 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle bears a head-turning look, an upmarket cabin with a bevy of tech-based features, and is fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 188hp of power.
- All automakers in India are raising the prices of their models due to rising input costs and SKODA is no exception.
- Introduced here in June 2021, the OCTAVIA offers good looks and a long list of features. Its hefty price-hike might prompt potential buyers to wait for discounts or opt for alternatives such as Hyundai ELANTRA and Honda City e:HEV.
The SKODA OCTAVIA has a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded black butterfly grille, a wide air vent, and LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs. It is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and split LED taillamps grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,680mm and stands 4,689mm long, 1,829mm wide, and 1,469mm tall.
SKODA OCTAVIA runs on a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 188hp of power at 4,180-6,000rpm and 320Nm of peak torque at 1,500-3,990rpm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The SKODA OCTAVIA has a 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12-speaker Canton audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Eight airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.
In India, the SKODA OCTAVIA starts at Rs. 26.85 lakh for the entry-level Style model and goes up to Rs. 29.85 lakh for the range-topping Laurin and Klement (L&K) variant (all prices, ex-showroom).