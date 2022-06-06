Auto

Mercedes-Benz recalls 1 million cars worldwide due to braking failure

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 06, 2022, 11:50 am 2 min read

All affected Mercedes-Benz cars were built between 2004 and 2015 (Photo credit: Drive)

Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall order for nearly one million cars across the world, over a potential fault in the braking system. The ML and GL SUV series as well as the R-Class luxury minivan built between 2004 and 2015 will be affected by the recall. Customers are urged not to drive their vehicles until an inspection by the brand takes place.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the affected models, a hard braking maneuver might cause mechanical damage to the corroded brake booster, resulting in a connection failure between the brake pedal and brake system.

This might make it impossible for the driver to decelerate the car using the brake and cause an injury or crash.

Owners of the affected four-wheelers will be informed about the recall procedure soon.

Numbers Around 70,000 units are being recalled in Germany

As per Germany's federal transport authority (KBA), 993,407 cars are being recalled worldwide, including around 70,000 in the country. The brand is recalling 3,00,000 units in the US. Mercedes-Benz claims that its dealerships will remove the rubber sleeve from the brake booster housing in the cars and inspect the booster. If its condition is poor, the mechanics will replace them.

List There are 15 affected models in the US

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 15 models in the US, which might be facing a problem with their braking system. They include the 2007 AMG R63, 2007-2009 GL320, 2010-2012 GL350, 2007-2012 GL450, 2008-2012 GL550, 2007-2009 ML320, 2006-2011 ML350, 2010-2011 ML450, and 2006-2007 ML500. The 2008-2011 ML550, 2007-2009 R320, 2006-2007 R500, 2007-2011 AMG ML63, 2006-2012 R350, and 2008 R550 are also being recalled.

Information No crashes or deaths due to faulty braking reported

Mercedes-Benz, in a statement to the AFP, has claimed that the move to recall the cars was based on an "analysis of isolated reports for certain vehicles." It also said that no crashes, injuries, or deaths were caused due to the braking fault.