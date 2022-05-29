Auto

Honda CB400 Super Four, Bol d'Or Final Edition go official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 29, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Honda CB400 Super Four, Bol d'Or Final Edition are offered in three shades (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has finally introduced the CB400 Super Four and CB400 Bol d'Or Final Edition bikes in its home country. The motorcycles are available in three new colors and get a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as an LED headlight. They are powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 55.2hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Honda CB400 Super Four and CB400 Bol d'Or have been up for grabs since 1992, and their "Final Edition" models mark the end of their production.

The duo offers good looks, lots of features, and decent performance. They are likely to draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the Japanese market, but their Indian debut seems unlikely.

Design The motorbikes have 17-inch wheels and stepped-up seat

Honda CB400 Super Four and CB400 Bol d'Or Final Edition have a muscular fuel tank, cubby holes on the fairings, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The motorcycles pack a semi-digital instrument console, an LED headlight, and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. They are offered in Candy Atmospheric Red, Atmosphere Blue Metallic, and Darkness Black Metallic shades.

Information They run on a 55hp, 399cc engine

Honda CB400 Super Four and CB400 Bol d'Or Final Edition are backed by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 55.2hp and a peak torque of 39Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

The Honda CB400 Super Four and CB400 Bol d'Or Final Edition are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two vehicles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?

In Japan, the Honda CB400 Super Four Final Edition starts at JPY 8,84,400 (around Rs. 5.41 lakh), while the CB400 Bol d'Or Final Edition begins at JPY 10,64,800 (roughly Rs. 6.37 lakh).