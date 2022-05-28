Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 sells over 9,000 units in April
Japanese automaker Yamaha launched its MT-15 Version 2.0 bike in India this April. The company has now announced that 9,228 units of the naked streetfighter were sold in the first month itself. During the same period last year, only 5,692 units of its predecessor, the MT-15, were retailed. The motorcycle has sporty looks, several tech-based features, and a powerful 155cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.
- The Yamaha MT-15 was a fan favorite during its time. Its replacement, the MT-15 Version 2.0, has done one better and recorded the highest-ever sales for any MT-15 in a month.
- It recorded year-over-year growth of 62% compared to its predecessor in April 2021. It was also the company's second-highest seller last month.
- Let's not forget that the bike was introduced only in April!
The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 sits on a deltabox frame and sports a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, arrowhead mirrors, a rear tire hugger, and an upswept exhaust. The motorbike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is offered in Cyan Storm, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, Metallic Black, and Racing Blue shades.
The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a maximum power of 18.14hp and a peak torque of 14.1Nm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by gold-finished inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 sports a price tag of Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The naked streetfighter carries a premium of around Rs. 13,000 over its predecessor.