SKODA OCTAVIA RS iV will arrive in India by mid-2023

Written by Athik Saleh May 29, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

SKODA OCTAVIA RS iV was unveiled in 2020 (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA's first plug-in hybrid car, the OCTAVIA RS iV, is set to be introduced in India by mid-2023. To recall, it made its global debut in 2020. The vehicle is based on the fourth-generation OCTAVIA and will arrive in the country as a completely built unit (CBU). The four-wheeler has a sporty design and an upmarket cabin with several tech-based features.

Context Why does this story matter?

SKODA unveiled the OCTAVIA RS iV in 2020 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its RS brand. The company did not fail to deliver, as it made a car that is sporty, sustainable, and practical.

It will be the fifth RS-badged car in India. One is left to wonder whether SKODA missed a beat by not introducing the car earlier in the country.

Exteriors The car has a blacked-out grille and sharp body lines

SKODA OCTAVIA RS iV features a muscular hood, a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with vertical slats and RS badging, sleek LED headlights, DRL-integrated air intakes, and a gloss black skid plate. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and ORVMs, sharp body lines, body-colored door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels with diamond-shaped rims. Wrap-around taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and twin exhausts grace the rear.

Information It promises an all-electric range of 60km

SKODA OCTAVIA RS iV draws power from a 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine linked to a 13kWh battery pack, and a 116hp electric motor. The powertrain delivers a combined power of 245hp and an all-electric driving range of 60km.

Interiors The four-wheeler features black upholstery and multiple airbags

SKODA OCTAVIA RS iV has a blacked-out cabin, featuring black upholstery, front sports seats with the vRS logo and integrated headrests, red inserts, an Alcantara-covered dashboard, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. For the passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information SKODA OCTAVIA RS iV: Pricing and availability

SKODA will announce the pricing and availability details of the OCTAVIA RS iV in India at the time of its launch. However, we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive RS to date.