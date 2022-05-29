Auto

Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo revealed with Hayabusa engine, all-wheel-drive

May 29, 2022

Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo is added to the Gran Turismo 7 via the latest update (Photo credit: Gran Turismo)

Suzuki has unveiled the Vision Gran Turismo concept for the popular racing game, Gran Turismo. Powered by a 1,340cc Hayabusa engine, this two-seater sports car is an example of the Japanese automaker's mastery over both motorcycles and four-wheelers. It's added as part of the free update 1.15 for Gran Turismo 7. It debuts alongside the 2021 Toyota GR10 Hybrid and Roadster Shop Rampage Camaro.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suzuki's first Hayabusa engine-powered concept car was the GSX-R/4 in 2001. Over 20 years down the lane, the automaker has done it again.

This time, we not only get to hear the revving of Hayabusa's engine but also see the company's growth in designing mouthwatering speedsters.

Sadly, the Vision Gran Turismo only exists in the virtual realm. If only we could get in there.

Exteriors The car has two-tone wheels and weighs only 970kg

The Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo's design is inspired by the Swift Sport and Cappuccino. It has a roofless design with a gaping blacked-out grille and upswept headlights. It is flanked by massive wheel arches and large dual-tone alloy wheels. Taillamps that stretch to rear fenders, twin exhaust tips, and a carbon fiber-made diffuser setup grace the rear. The car weighs a meager 970kg.

Information The four-wheeler gets a yoke-style steering wheel

The Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo has an open-top two-seater cabin that is mainly focused on the driver and is futuristic. It features a yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel, two rear-view cameras flanking the driver's cockpit, and a head-up display.

Performance It is backed by a tri-motor hybrid powertrain

Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo is powered by Hayabusa's 1,340cc inline-4 engine and three electric motors. The combined output of the powertrain is 426hp at 9,700rpm and a peak torque of 610Nm. Of the three electric motors, two are located in the front and one is mounted at the back. The trio provides the car with an all-wheel-drive setup.

Information Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo: Availability

As is always the case with Suzuki's digital creations, the Vision Gran Turismo too may not enter production. Those interested in listening to the sound of Hayabusa on four wheels should buy a PS4 or PS5 to play Gran Turismo 7.