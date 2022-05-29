Auto

Mercedes-AMG to unveil V8-powered AMG E 63 Final Edition soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 29, 2022, 11:25 am 2 min read

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 Final Edition will be backed by a 612hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-AMG is planning to reveal the Final Edition of its E 63 performance sedan in the coming months. It is expected to be the last E-Class sedan to be powered by the mighty V8 engine. According to the reports and rumors, the next-generation W214 E-Class will not feature the V8 powertrain in its line-up, even for the top-tier AMG models.

Context Why does this story matter?

The E 63 is the most successful model from the Mercedes-AMG line-up of sedans in the global market.

The car provides a spacious cabin with a potent engine that rivals the performance of supercars.

With the focus shifting to sustainable mobility, the German automaker plans to replace its powerful V8 engine with a more efficient hybrid, turbocharged 4-cylinder mill.

Exteriors The sedan will flaunt all-LED lighting and designer alloy wheels

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 Final Edition will get a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, a large Panamericana grille with vertical slats, wide air dams, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20-inch designer wheels. The rear end will be graced by wrap-around LED taillights and a revised bumper with a diffuser.

Information It will be fueled by a 612hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 Final Edition will draw power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that will likely be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 612hp/850Nm and should allow the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Interiors The car will feature MBUX infotainment system with connectivity options

On the inside, the E 63 Final Edition will get a premium 5-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, automatic climate control, and an AMG Performance steering wheel with paddle shifters. The sedan will likely borrow the digital instrument cluster and the 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system from the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Mercedes-AMG E 63 Final Edition: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 Final Edition will be disclosed at the time of launch. We expect the performance sedan to carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 1.74 crore (ex-showroom) in India.