2022 Kia EV6 review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee May 29, 2022, 09:56 am 4 min read

Kia EV6 will be launched in India on June 2

The Indian car market is suddenly engulfed by a swarm of new EVs and the latest one is from Kia Motors. The EV6 is its first purpose built electric vehicle and is based on the new E-GMP platform which allows for greater flexibility in terms of packaging and design. Kia would be selling the EV6 here with two variant options. Here's our review.

Context Why does this story matter?

Increasing demand and interest regarding electric vehicles have made many carmakers sit up and take notice.

Kia is the latest entrant into the EV space but it is taking a unique direction in terms of bringing a halo product first and later planning for more affordable electric cars.

The EV6 is more of a showcase rather than a mass market offering.

Exteriors The car has a striking design

With a length of 4,695mm, the Kia EV6 is quite long but successfully combines the design attributes of a sports car and an SUV. The silhouette is striking due to the slanting roofline and flush door handles while 19-inch alloy wheels add to the stance. Some of the other styling highlights include the slim grille, sharp headlamps, and the full length rear taillamps.

Interiors The interior has a pair of 12.3-inch displays

The interiors are even more impressive in terms of their design and execution. The dashboard is nicely layered and is also made from recycled materials. A pair of 12.3-inch displays dominate your attention while the massive center console is detached from the dashboard. Quality is impressive and the digital instrument cluster is also intuitive to use along with the slick touchscreen infotainment system.

Space The rear seats are comfortable for three passengers

The E-GMP platform allows for a longer wheelbase and because of that, the EV6 is remarkably spacious for its size. The rear seats are wide enough for three passengers while the flat floor also helps. That said, we would have liked the rear seat to offer a bit more thigh support. The EV6 comes with two luggage storage spaces and is immensely practical.

Features From a head-up display to connected car technology

Like any Kia offering, the EV6 is packed with technology and features. Aside from the aforementioned dual 12.3-inch screens, you also gets a head-up display with augmented reality, connected car technology, powered front seats with ventilation, wireless charging, and a sunroof. A 14-speaker Meridian audio system, 64 color ambient lighting, surround cameras, and a suite of ADAS features are some of the other highlights.

Performance Dual motor variant has strong performance

The EV6 will be launched in India with either the dual electric motor configuration or a single motor option. We tested the GT Line dual motor version with 325hp/605Nm. Performance is strong and it feels very quick along with a strong surge of torque. However, the power delivery is linear and not abrupt. We also noticed the sustained manner of acceleration.

Range The large battery pack increases real-world range

A massive 77.4kWh battery pack enables the EV6 to have an impressive 500km range, according to WLTP. In the real-world, expect a range of around 400km, depending on the way you drive. Like all EVs, you get various regenerative modes which can be customized via the steering paddles. The high-speed stability is also impressive along with a lack of body roll.

Our verdict Should you buy it?

Only 100 units of the EV6 have been allocated for the Indian market and given the fact that it would be brought in via the Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) route, the prices are expected to start around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the EV6 would still be better value than some of the existing luxury EVs and also guarantee more exclusivity.

Kia EV6 What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Futuristic styling Excellent cabin quality and design Long equipment list Spacious interiors Impressive performance and range Bad Stuff: Limited availability Expected high pricing due to being a CBU