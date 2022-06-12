Auto

2022 Honda CB250R arrives with better looks, more features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 12, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2022 Honda CB250R runs on a 249cc single-cylinder engine (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced the 2022 CB250R motorbike in its home country. It is unclear whether it will debut in India. As for the highlights, the bike bears a stylish look and offers Showa's SFF-BP inverted front forks as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It runs on a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 26.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Honda CB250R is a good-looking quarter-liter naked bike with great performance, and the 2022 iteration offers only mild changes to its features.

The bike should attract a lot of buyers in its home country. Sadly, the vehicle is unlikely to make its way to our shores as its bigger sibling, the Honda CB300R, is already on sale here.

Design The motorbike is offered in 3 shades

The 2022 Honda CB250R has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, an all-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, high-set handlebars, and designer blacked-out wheels. The bike is offered in Matte Gun Powder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red, and Matte Pearl Agile Blue shades. It can store 10.5 liters of fuel, weighs 145kg, and gets a seat height of 795mm.

Information It is backed by a 27hp, 249cc engine

The 2022 Honda CB250R is fueled by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 26.8hp and a peak torque of 23Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2022 Honda CB250R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by Showa SFF-BP inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda CB250R: Pricing

The pricing details of the 2022 Honda CB250R in Japan are currently unavailable. However, in the US, the premium two-wheeler bears a price tag of $7,600 (around Rs. 6 lakh).