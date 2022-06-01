Auto

2023 BMW X1 SUV revealed with new look: Check price

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 01, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

BMW is yet to announce the price of the electric iX1 (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has revealed the third-generation of its coveted SUV, the X1. The new variant will make its official debut in 2023. The company has also added an all-electric variant to the X1 line-up. The four-wheeler comes with an increase in dimensions. It has an eye-catching design and a tech-forward cabin. The car should debut in India as a completely built unit (CBU).

The 2023 BMW X1 has finally arrived after being under development since 2020. It is the fourth in the company's stable after the 4 series, X3, and 7 series to get an electric variant.

The SUV replaces X3 as the entry point of the automaker's growing collection of EVs. It will take on the likes of the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.

Exteriors The car has large kidney grille and large wheel arches

The 2023 BMW X1 has a muscular hood, large squarish kidney grilles, a wide air dam, and swept-back LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs. It is flanked by sharp body lines, roof rails, flush door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch, 19-inch, and 20-inch alloy wheel options. Boomerang-shaped wrap-around taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper grace the rear end.

Under the hood Multiple engine options are on offer

The new BMW X1 comes with multiple engine options. The all-electric iX1 is powered by a 64.7kWh battery pack and two electric motors that make 309hp/493.5Nm. It has a claimed a range of up to 438km. The 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged motor generates 241hp/400Nm. The powertrains are paired to an xDrive all-wheel-drive system and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Interiors The SUV has new BMW iDrive8 infotainment system

The 2023 BMW X1 has a refreshed cabin, featuring raised seats, automatic climate control, a Harmon Kardon sound system, four USB-C ports, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs the in-house iDrive 8 infotainment system, comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch touchscreen panel. Both are behind a curved screen. For safety, there are six airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information 2023 BMW X1: Pricing

The new BMW X1 starts at £35,130 (around Rs. 34.3 lakh) for the X1 Premier Sport and goes up to £46,660 (roughly Rs. 48.49 lakh) for the MSport Premier Pro. The company is yet to reveal the prices for the plug-in hybrid and electric variants.