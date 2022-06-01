Auto

Mercedes-AMG One is a road-legal hypercar with 1,049hp F1 engine

Mercedes-AMG One is a road-legal hypercar with 1,049hp F1 engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 01, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG One was first showcased as Project One concept at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its flagship AMG One hypercar for the global market. The car is powered by an F1 engine and is said to retail at a whopping $2.75 million (approximately Rs. 21 crores). The production of the vehicle is limited to 275 units, making it extremely exclusive. The coupe is the most potent, street-legal product from the German automaker.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz had first showcased its flagship hypercar as AMG Project One concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The brand later teased the coupe alongside its F1 championship-winning car.

The coupe was given a green light to use an F1-sourced engine, which was considered by many as the most unorthodox move by the German automaker.

The car is the most technologically advanced offering yet.

Exteriors The car features active aero-elements and forged aluminium wheels

The Mercedes-AMG One has a unique look with active aero-elements to aid cooling and increase aerodynamic efficiency. The hypercar features a sculpted bonnet with a large three-pointed star logo, LED headlights, and a raked windscreen. It is flanked by butterfly doors, ORVMS, and 19-inch forged aluminium wheels at the front and 20-inch ones at the rear. LED taillights grace the rear of the coupe.

Information It is backed by a 1,049hp, F1-sourced engine

The Mercedes-AMG One is powered by an F1-sourced engine that is linked with four electric motors. The setup generates a combined output of 1,049hp. The mill propels the hypercar to a top speed of 352km/h and sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

Interiors The coupe gets F1-style steering wheel and sculpted bucket seats

On the inside, the AMG One features a sporty two-seater cabin with a rectangular F1-style steering wheel, sculpted bucket seats, a minimalist dashboard finished in carbon fiber and leather, and automatic climate control. It packs two 10.0-inch displays serving as a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, traction control, and parking cameras, among other features.

Information Mercedes-AMG One: Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-AMG One will be produced in a limited run of 275 units, all of which are already booked. The company has not disclosed an official price-tag for this beast but reports suggest it will cost $2.75 million (approximately Rs. 21 crore).