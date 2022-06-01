Mercedes-AMG One is a road-legal hypercar with 1,049hp F1 engine
Mercedes-Benz has revealed its flagship AMG One hypercar for the global market. The car is powered by an F1 engine and is said to retail at a whopping $2.75 million (approximately Rs. 21 crores). The production of the vehicle is limited to 275 units, making it extremely exclusive. The coupe is the most potent, street-legal product from the German automaker.
- Mercedes-Benz had first showcased its flagship hypercar as AMG Project One concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The brand later teased the coupe alongside its F1 championship-winning car.
- The coupe was given a green light to use an F1-sourced engine, which was considered by many as the most unorthodox move by the German automaker.
- The car is the most technologically advanced offering yet.
The Mercedes-AMG One has a unique look with active aero-elements to aid cooling and increase aerodynamic efficiency. The hypercar features a sculpted bonnet with a large three-pointed star logo, LED headlights, and a raked windscreen. It is flanked by butterfly doors, ORVMS, and 19-inch forged aluminium wheels at the front and 20-inch ones at the rear. LED taillights grace the rear of the coupe.
The Mercedes-AMG One is powered by an F1-sourced engine that is linked with four electric motors. The setup generates a combined output of 1,049hp. The mill propels the hypercar to a top speed of 352km/h and sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.
On the inside, the AMG One features a sporty two-seater cabin with a rectangular F1-style steering wheel, sculpted bucket seats, a minimalist dashboard finished in carbon fiber and leather, and automatic climate control. It packs two 10.0-inch displays serving as a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, traction control, and parking cameras, among other features.
The Mercedes-AMG One will be produced in a limited run of 275 units, all of which are already booked. The company has not disclosed an official price-tag for this beast but reports suggest it will cost $2.75 million (approximately Rs. 21 crore).