Aprilia to discontinue disc brake variant of Storm 125 scooter

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 11, 2022, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Aprilia Storm 125's disc brake variant will not be available from July 1 (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia Storm 125's BS6-compliant disc brake variant was launched in India in 2020. Now, Piaggio India has confirmed that the disc brake model of the entry-level scooter will be discontinued in the country with effect from July 1. Only the drum brake-equipped version of the two-wheeler will be available. It is powered by a 124.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 9.78hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Recently, Aprilia had hiked the prices of the scooter, but that has not stopped the company from deciding to discontinue the Storm 125 Disc Brake variant.

The automaker has not disclosed why it has taken the decision. The effect of the discontinuation is that the drum brake variant will be the sole gateway to Aprilia's sporty scooter offerings in India.

Design The scooter features a sporty beak-like front apron

The Aprilia Storm 125 has a sporty look with a beak-like apron that houses a large headlight unit, a single-piece seat, blacked-out 12-inch alloy wheels, and a dual-tone paint scheme with catchy graphics. The scooter packs a twin-pod instrument cluster, a single halogen headlight, and an LED taillamp. It is offered in Red, Black, White, Yellow, and Blue shades.

Information A 10hp, 125cc engine fuels the two-wheeler

The Aprilia Storm 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.5cc, 3-valve, single-cylinder engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 9.78hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 9.6Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety It has combined braking system for better handling

Aprilia Storm 125 is offered in two variants: one with drum brakes and the other with disc brakes. From July 1, only the drum brake model will be on offer. It has drum brakes on both front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling. It gets telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information Aprilia Storm 125: Pricing

The soon-to-be-discontinued disc brake variant of Aprilia Storm 125 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.12 lakh. On the other hand, the model with drum brakes costs Rs. 1.01 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).