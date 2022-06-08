Auto

Citroen C3 to be launched in India on July 20

Citroen has announced the launch date of its C3 hatchback in India. The car will make its debut here on July 20. It will be available in two trim levels: Live and Feel, and will be powered by a 1.2-liter engine in naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol forms. When launched, the car will rival the likes of Tata Punch and Renault Kiger.

Context Why does this story matter?

The French automaker stepped into India with its capable mid-sized SUV, the C5 Aircross. It received positive response from reviewers and customers alike.

Now, Citroen plans to launch the C3 on our shores as a locally-assembled offering with an attractive price-tag.

It is expected to disrupt the hatchback segment with its youthful appearance and a tech-biased cabin.

Exteriors The hatchback will sport split-type headlights and designer alloy wheels

The Citroen C3 will sport a dual-tone paint scheme, a muscular bonnet, split-type headlights with eyebrow like DRLs, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear will be graced by wrap-around taillights and a skid plate.

Information It will be offered with two powertrain options

The Citroen C3 will be powered by a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that generates 82hp of power and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 110hp of power. The motors will be linked to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature a two-tone dashboard and 5 seats

On the inside, the Citroen C3 will have a five-seater cabin with a funky, two-tone dashboard, key-less entry, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car will house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information Citroen C3: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the C3 hatchback will be disclosed by Citroen on July 20. The car will be available for pre-booking from July 1 onward, and we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).