Prior to unveiling, Polestar 3 e-SUV previewed in official image

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 08, 2022, 10:22 am 2 min read

Polestar 3 will be unveiled this October (Photo credit: Polestar)

Polestar will unveil its Polestar 3 electric SUV in October. It will be manufactured in the US as well as China. Now, the brand has released an image of the car, highlighting important design details. The picture suggests that it has a sculpted hood, flared wheel arches, and a black roof, among other highlights. It will deliver a claimed range of 598.6km.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Polestar 3 will mark the brand's foray into the lucrative SUV segment and it will share its platform with the next-generation Volvo XC90.

Its good looks and decent performance will surely appeal to buyers in the global markets. It will rival the likes of the BMW iX and Jaguar I-PACE. It is unclear whether the SUV will arrive in India.

Exteriors The car has flush-fitted door handles and LED headlamps

The Polestar 3 SUV flaunts a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights with signature "Thor's hammer" DRLs, and a wide air vent. On the sides, the car is flanked by black B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer rims. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It will be fueled by a dual-motor electric powertrain

Polestar 3 will be backed by a twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain linked to a large battery pack. The setup will allow the vehicle to deliver a range of 598.6km per charge on the WLTP cycle. A single-motor version might also be introduced later.

Interiors The SUV will get 2 rows of seats

Polestar 3 will have a minimalist but premium cabin with two rows of seats, vegan leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and auto climate control. The safety of the passengers will be taken care of by multiple airbags, ABS, parking cameras, and EBD. The car will also house an Android-based touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

Information Polestar 3: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Polestar 3 should carry a starting price-tag of around $75,000 (roughly Rs. 58.3 lakh). Its bookings will commence this October and production will begin in 2023 at Volvo's factory in South Carolina.