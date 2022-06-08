Auto

Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India this July

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 08, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

The India-bound Volvo XC40 Recharge will be assembled locally (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo will launch its XC40 Recharge in India this July, while deliveries will commence in October. It will be assembled locally at the brand's factory in Hosakote near Bengaluru. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a futuristic design and a luxurious tech-forward cabin. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 418km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Volvo XC40 Recharge broke cover in India in early-2021 and was supposed to be launched here last year. However, it got delayed due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The XC40 Recharge's good looks, long list of features, and excellent performance will surely make it appealing to Indian buyers. The competition in the luxury EV segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car sports LED headlights and black roof rails

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is built on the brand's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. The vehicle flaunts a closed front grille, "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights with DRLs, L-shaped taillamps, and a charging socket on the rear. It is flanked by black roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a ground clearance of 211mm and a wheelbase of 2,702mm.

Information It attains a top speed of 180km/h

The Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a 78kWh battery pack linked to two electric motors. The setup generates 408hp/660Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 180km/h and delivers a range of up to 418km per charge.

Interiors The SUV gets a sunroof and 360-degree-view camera

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a premium cabin with five heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the "Volvo On Call" app. Multiple airbags, ABS, a cross-traffic alert system, EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Volvo XC40 Recharge: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the electric car is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom).