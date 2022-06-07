Citroen C3 hatchback will arrive in India in two variants
French automaker Citroen will launch its C3 hatchback in India by mid-July. It will be offered in two trims: Live and Feel. The official bookings will commence here next week. As for the highlights, the car will have an eye-catching look and a spacious feature-loaded cabin. It will be backed by 1.2-liter naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines.
- The C3 will be Citroen's first mass-market product and its second offering in India after the C5 Aircross SUV. It will surely appeal to buyers on our shores.
- The car is expected to be priced competitively in our country and will take on rivals such as the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Renault KIGER.
The India-bound Citroen C3 will sport a sculpted hood, a large blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, split-type headlights with angular DRLs, and a silver-colored skid plate. It will be flanked by black B-pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Wraparound taillights and a skid plate will grace the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car will be 3,981mm long, 1,733mm wide, and have a wheelbase of 2,540mm.
Citroen C3 will run on a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 82hp of power and a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The India-specific Citroen C3 will have a sporty cabin with five seats, auto climate control, a two-tone dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel, and key-less entry. Dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors will ensure the passengers' safety. It will also pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Citroen will disclose the pricing and availability details of the C3 hatchback in India at the time of its launch. However, the four-wheeler is expected to start at around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).