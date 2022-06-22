Auto

2022 Hyundai TUCSON to debut on July 13: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 22, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

2022 Hyundai TUCSON will get petrol and diesel engine options (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced that the fourth-generation TUCSON SUV will break cover in India on July 13. Its bookings should commence soon. As for the highlights, the vehicle bears a stylish look and offers an upmarket cabin loaded with tech-based features. Here, it should be offered with a choice of 2.0-liter petrol as well as diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The fourth-generation Hyundai TUCSON has been up for grabs in the global markets since September 2020. It offers better looks and more features compared to the model currently on sale in India.

The introduction of the new TUCSON should boost Hyundai's sales on our shores. It should be priced competitively in order to rival the Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Jeep Compass.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and roof rails

The new-generation Hyundai TUCSON sports a 'Parametric Jewel' grille with integrated LED DRLs, a sculpted bonnet, boomerang-shaped headlamps, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, squared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and a full-width taillight with a toothy design grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information Two engine options should be available

The India-specific Hyundai TUCSON should run on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 157hp/191Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that makes 182.4hp/400Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets a sunroof and 6 airbags

The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON offers a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring an electric parking brake, ventilated front seats, a four-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and an air purifier. Six airbags, traction control, ABS, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers. It also packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluelink.

Information 2022 Hyundai TUCSON: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2022 TUCSON in India at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).