2022 Triumph Trident 660 goes official in India: Check price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 22, 2022, 03:30 pm 2 min read

2022 Triumph Trident 660 receives no mechanical changes (Photo credit: Triumph)

British automaker Triumph has launched the 2022 version of its Trident 660 motorbike in India. To recall, it made its global debut last month. The motorcycle gets a new shade called Matte Baja Orange with Matte Storm Gray and offers full-LED illumination as well as two riding modes. It is backed by a 660cc, inline-three cylinder engine that puts out 79.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Triumph Trident 660 has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and the changes in the new model are merely cosmetic. There are no mechanical or feature upgrades.

The vehicle has head-turning looks and offers decent features as well as performance. In our market, the premium two-wheeler takes on rivals such as the Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650R.

Design The bike has a stepped-up seat and Bluetooth connectivity

The 2022 Triumph Trident 660 has a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up single-piece seat, an underbelly exhaust, high-set handlebars, and a rear tire hugger-mounted number plate holder. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It is offered in four color options including, Matte Jet Black and Silver Ice/Diablo Red.

Information It runs on an 80hp, 660cc engine

The Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc, inline-three cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 79.8hp and a peak torque of 64Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling. It also gets two riding modes: Rain and Road. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear.

Information 2022 Triumph Trident 660: Pricing

In India, the 2022 iteration of the Triumph Trident 660 roadster sports a price figure of Rs. 7.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The changes in the bike are limited to the addition of a new color option.