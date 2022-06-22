2023 McLaren Artura GT4 revealed as V6-powered race car
McLaren has unveiled the 2023 Artura GT4 as a pure V6-powered race car. It will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week. The coupe is based on the McLaren Artura but is lighter than the road-legal counterpart by 130kg. It is the second race car to be built from the ground up by the brand's motorsport division.
- McLaren has a rich heritage of racing since its inception. The brand has its presence in Grand Touring motorsport and Formula 1.
- The British automaker had unveiled the road-legal Artura supercar based on its Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) platform, along with a potent 671hp hybrid powertrain.
- The Artura GT4 is a race car specifically designed for track use.
The 2023 McLaren Artura GT4 flaunts a dual-tone paint scheme with racing-inspired graphics. It features a sculpted hood with functional air scoops, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and lightweight black alloy wheels. At the rear, the car is graced by a large spoiler and a diffuser.
The 2023 McLaren Artura GT4 race car is backed by the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine from the road-going McLaren Artura. However, the power and torque figures are yet to be revealed by the British marque.
The interiors of the 2023 McLaren Artura GT4 are under the wraps. However, we expect the coupe to feature a fixed racing bucket seat with a sliding pedal box and adjustable multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a roll cage as per the GT4 regulations. It packs a large 110-liter fuel tank in place of the battery housing of the regular model.
The details regarding the pricing of the 2023 McLaren Artura GT4 are not yet announced. However, we expect it to cost upwards of £200,000 (approximately Rs. 1.9 crore) before any options are applied. The coupe is strictly meant for track use.