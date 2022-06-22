Auto

2023 McLaren Artura GT4 revealed as V6-powered race car

2023 McLaren Artura GT4 revealed as V6-powered race car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 22, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

McLaren Artura GT4 packs a 110-liter fuel tank (Photo credit: McLaren)

McLaren has unveiled the 2023 Artura GT4 as a pure V6-powered race car. It will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week. The coupe is based on the McLaren Artura but is lighter than the road-legal counterpart by 130kg. It is the second race car to be built from the ground up by the brand's motorsport division.

Context Why does this story matter?

McLaren has a rich heritage of racing since its inception. The brand has its presence in Grand Touring motorsport and Formula 1.

The British automaker had unveiled the road-legal Artura supercar based on its Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) platform, along with a potent 671hp hybrid powertrain.

The Artura GT4 is a race car specifically designed for track use.

Exteriors The race car features LED headlights and lightweight alloy wheels

The 2023 McLaren Artura GT4 flaunts a dual-tone paint scheme with racing-inspired graphics. It features a sculpted hood with functional air scoops, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and lightweight black alloy wheels. At the rear, the car is graced by a large spoiler and a diffuser.

Information It is backed by a 3.0-liter, V6 twin-turbo engine

The 2023 McLaren Artura GT4 race car is backed by the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine from the road-going McLaren Artura. However, the power and torque figures are yet to be revealed by the British marque.

Interiors The coupe will get a racing bucket seat

The interiors of the 2023 McLaren Artura GT4 are under the wraps. However, we expect the coupe to feature a fixed racing bucket seat with a sliding pedal box and adjustable multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a roll cage as per the GT4 regulations. It packs a large 110-liter fuel tank in place of the battery housing of the regular model.

Information 2023 McLaren Artura GT4: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing of the 2023 McLaren Artura GT4 are not yet announced. However, we expect it to cost upwards of £200,000 (approximately Rs. 1.9 crore) before any options are applied. The coupe is strictly meant for track use.