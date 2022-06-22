Auto

Ola Electric working on MoveOS 3 software: What to expect?

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 22, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Ola Electric had started rolling out the MoveOS 2 OTA update for its S1 Pro scooters on June 19. The company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has now announced that they have already begun working on MoveOS 3. He also said that more information on the update will be revealed on August 15. Over 50,000 users will get the MoveOS 2 update by June 30.

Before the planned window for rolling out MoveOS 2 ended, Ola Electric has gone and announced the MoveOS 3.

In a highly competitive and fast-growing sector, the Bengaluru-based automaker is wiping out every opportunity for complacency.

This new announcement comes right after the company teased its 2023-bound electric car. At this rate, Ola will continue its dominance in the Indian EV market.

OTA updates MoveOS 3 will concentrate on improving the scooter's 'regen' capability

The MoveOS 3 update will focus on S1 Pro's regenerative breaking or 'regen.' The company plans to make it significantly better, along with adding other features. The MoveOS 2 gives owners the ability to lock, unlock, and open the boot of the scooter from distance through the Ola Companion app. It also offers access to the vehicle's metrics and turn-by-turn navigation support.

MoveOS 2 rollout ramping up now and will be with everyone over next few days.



Starting to work on MoveOS 3. Will share more on 15th Aug. In addition to features, we will focus on regen and make it significantly better in MoveOS 3.



What features do you want to see? — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 21, 2022

Design The e-scooter features smiley-shaped headlight and aluminium alloy wheels

The Ola S1 Pro sits on a tubular frame and sports an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a smiley-shaped headlamp, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. It packs a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with support for voice control and an all-LED lighting setup. The scooter rides on 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels and is offered in 10 shades.

Information The two-wheeler has a range of up to 181km

The Ola S1 Pro draws power from an 8.5kW electric motor linked to a 3.97kWh battery pack. It has a top speed of 115km/h, sprints from 0-40km/h in three seconds, and promises a range of 181km on a single charge.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

For the safety of the rider, the Ola S1 Pro is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system and hill-hold control for better handling. The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.