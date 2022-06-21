BMW G 310 RR teased in India: Check features, price
BMW Motorrad has officially teased a few details of its upcoming G 310 RR motorcycle. The brand will unveil the sub-500cc supersport on July 15 in India. In the latest development, a fully-digital 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and the rear panels of the bike were teased by the German automaker. The bike will likely be available in two variants.
- BMW Motorrad is known across the globe for its legendary products such as the R 1250 GS and M 1000 RR.
- Together with TVS Motor Company, the German automaker had entered the sub-500cc motorcycle category in the Indian market with capable products such as the G 310 R and G 310 GS.
- Now, BMW plans to expand into the supersport segment on our shores.
The BMW G 310 RR will feature a tubular trellis frame similar to TVS Apache RR 310. It will sport a sculpted fuel tank, an upright visor, an upswept exhaust, a dual projector LED headlight, and split-type seats. The bike will pack a vertically stacked 5.0-inch color TFT instrument console with support for Bluetooth connectivity. It will ride on 17-inch black colored alloy wheels.
The BMW G 310 RR will likely be fueled by a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the G 310 R and G 310 GS. The mill develops 33.5hp of maximum power and 27.3Nm of peak torque. It should be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
For rider's safety, the BMW G 310 RR will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and ride-by-wire throttle for better handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear. It will get four riding modes.
In India, the pricing and availability details of the G 310 RR will be announced by BMW Motorrad during the launch event on July 15. We expect the motorcycle to carry a premium over the TVS Apache RR310, which starts at Rs. 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).