BMW G 310 RR teased in India: Check features, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 21, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

BMW G 310 RR will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has officially teased a few details of its upcoming G 310 RR motorcycle. The brand will unveil the sub-500cc supersport on July 15 in India. In the latest development, a fully-digital 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and the rear panels of the bike were teased by the German automaker. The bike will likely be available in two variants.

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad is known across the globe for its legendary products such as the R 1250 GS and M 1000 RR.

Together with TVS Motor Company, the German automaker had entered the sub-500cc motorcycle category in the Indian market with capable products such as the G 310 R and G 310 GS.

Now, BMW plans to expand into the supersport segment on our shores.

Design The bike will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

The BMW G 310 RR will feature a tubular trellis frame similar to TVS Apache RR 310. It will sport a sculpted fuel tank, an upright visor, an upswept exhaust, a dual projector LED headlight, and split-type seats. The bike will pack a vertically stacked 5.0-inch color TFT instrument console with support for Bluetooth connectivity. It will ride on 17-inch black colored alloy wheels.

Information It will be backed by a 312cc single-cylinder engine

The BMW G 310 RR will likely be fueled by a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the G 310 R and G 310 GS. The mill develops 33.5hp of maximum power and 27.3Nm of peak torque. It should be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The motorcycle will be equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard

For rider's safety, the BMW G 310 RR will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and ride-by-wire throttle for better handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear. It will get four riding modes.

Information BMW G 310 RR: Pricing and availability

In India, the pricing and availability details of the G 310 RR will be announced by BMW Motorrad during the launch event on July 15. We expect the motorcycle to carry a premium over the TVS Apache RR310, which starts at Rs. 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

