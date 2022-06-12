Auto

TVS Apache RR 310 becomes costlier in India: Check price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 12, 2022, 11:22 am 2 min read

TVS Apache RR 310 features dual LED projector headlamps (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has announced a price hike on various products from its portfolio in India. The flagship Apache RR 310 is the most affected with a hike of Rs. 5,010. Other Apache RTR motorcycles as well as the Raider have received a hike of up to Rs. 1,900. The price revision is likely to counter the rising input costs.

Context Why does this story matter?

TVS is among several other automakers affected by the global semiconductor shortage post the pandemic, especially with its top-tier RR 310 model relying on electronic riding aids.

This is the second time in recent months that the homegrown bikemaker has hiked the prices of its popular Apache range.

This revision can dent its sales in India.

Design The motorcycle features all-LED lighting setup and 17-inch alloy wheels

The TVS Apache RR 310 has a race-spec trellis frame with a sculpted fuel tank, a split-type seat, an upswept exhaust, optional race replica graphics, and dual projector LED headlamps. The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument console with an overspeed and engine rev limit indicator. The screen can also display digital documents. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It draws power from a 312cc single-cylinder engine

The TVS Apache RR 310 is backed by a BS6-compliant 312cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and 27.3Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety The bike is offered with four riding modes

The TVS Apache RR 310 is equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and four riding modes for better road handling. The suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable inverted fork at the front end and a pre-load and rebound adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing and availability

In India, the TVS Apache RR 310 carries a price tag of Rs. 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom) following the price hike. It goes up against the likes of KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 in the sub-400cc supersport category.