TVS Apache RR 310 becomes costlier in India: Check price
TVS Motor Company has announced a price hike on various products from its portfolio in India. The flagship Apache RR 310 is the most affected with a hike of Rs. 5,010. Other Apache RTR motorcycles as well as the Raider have received a hike of up to Rs. 1,900. The price revision is likely to counter the rising input costs.
- TVS is among several other automakers affected by the global semiconductor shortage post the pandemic, especially with its top-tier RR 310 model relying on electronic riding aids.
- This is the second time in recent months that the homegrown bikemaker has hiked the prices of its popular Apache range.
- This revision can dent its sales in India.
The TVS Apache RR 310 has a race-spec trellis frame with a sculpted fuel tank, a split-type seat, an upswept exhaust, optional race replica graphics, and dual projector LED headlamps. The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument console with an overspeed and engine rev limit indicator. The screen can also display digital documents. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The TVS Apache RR 310 is backed by a BS6-compliant 312cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and 27.3Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The TVS Apache RR 310 is equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and four riding modes for better road handling. The suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable inverted fork at the front end and a pre-load and rebound adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.
In India, the TVS Apache RR 310 carries a price tag of Rs. 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom) following the price hike. It goes up against the likes of KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 in the sub-400cc supersport category.