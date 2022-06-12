Auto

Yamaha X-Force goes official with sporty looks: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 12, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Yamaha X-Force offers riding aids like traction control (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has finally launched the X-Force scooter in its home country. Its chances of arriving on our shores are bleak. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a head-turning look and offers full-LED illumination as well as Bluetooth connectivity. It is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 14.7hp.

The Yamaha X-Force has a youthful appearance, a long list of features, and promises decent performance. Several customers in Japan should have a look at this two-wheeler.

The brand is highly unlikely to introduce this vehicle in our market. Provided it does, the competition in the maxi-style scooter segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The scooter has 13-inch wheels and smoked visor

The Yamaha X-Force has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted upswept exhaust, a smoked visor, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The maxi-style scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. It rides on 13-inch alloy wheels and gets a USB charging socket.

Information It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha X-Force maxi-scooter draws power from a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with variable valve actuation (VVA) technology. The motor generates a maximum power of 14.7hp and a peak torque of 14Nm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha X-Force is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Yamaha X-Force: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the Yamaha X-Force maxi-style scooter bears a price tag of JPY 3,96,000 (around Rs. 2.3 lakh). However, the company is yet to announce whether the vehicle will be introduced in India.