Lexus RX debuts in redesigned avatar: Check price and features
Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus has unveiled the fifth-generation model of its flagship RX SUV. The car will make its official debut by the end of this year. It features a new interpretation of the brand's 'spindle grille' design, shorter overhangs, and the proportions look more athletic. The SUV is underpinned by Toyota's GA-K architecture and is 86kg lighter than before.
- The RX SUV has been a flagbearer for Lexus over the years. The company aims to keep that tradition up with the fifth-generation model.
- The talk of the town is the new variation of the 'spindle grille' design, where the bonnet merges into the grille more than ever.
- The RX is poised to ascend new heights with the addition of new hybrid powertrains.
The 2023 Lexus RX sports a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, the signature 'spindle grille' with diamond-shaped sections in the upper part, and sleek LED headlights with angular DRLs. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A full-width taillamp, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end. It is offered in 10 color options.
2023 Lexus RX350 is powered by a 2.4-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder that makes 275hp/429.8Nm and has a front- or all-wheel drive-system, while the RX350h draws power from a hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder that generates 246hp/316Nm. The RX500h F Sport Performance has a hybrid-assisted 2.4-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder making 367hp/550.5Nm and has Direct4 all-wheel-drive system. Specifications of the RX450+ model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain haven't been revealed.
The new Lexus RX's interior is based on the 'Tazuna' concept or human-centered design philosophy. It features a spacious seven-seater cabin with six upholstery color choices, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a touchscreen infotainment panel of up to 14.0-inch and a digital instrument console. It has Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 for safety.
Lexus is yet to announce the official price of the 2023 RX. However, we expect it to start at around $47,000 (roughly Rs. 36.43 lakh) for the RX350 and go up to the $70,000 (roughly Rs. 54.26 lakh) range for the RX500h F Sport Performance.