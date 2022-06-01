Auto

Lexus RX debuts in redesigned avatar: Check price and features

Lexus RX debuts in redesigned avatar: Check price and features

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 01, 2022, 01:48 pm 2 min read

2023 Lexus RX has 61mm longer wheelbase (Photo credit: Lexus)

Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus has unveiled the fifth-generation model of its flagship RX SUV. The car will make its official debut by the end of this year. It features a new interpretation of the brand's 'spindle grille' design, shorter overhangs, and the proportions look more athletic. The SUV is underpinned by Toyota's GA-K architecture and is 86kg lighter than before.

Context Why does this story matter?

The RX SUV has been a flagbearer for Lexus over the years. The company aims to keep that tradition up with the fifth-generation model.

The talk of the town is the new variation of the 'spindle grille' design, where the bonnet merges into the grille more than ever.

The RX is poised to ascend new heights with the addition of new hybrid powertrains.

Exteriors The SUV features a full-width taillamp and 19-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Lexus RX sports a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, the signature 'spindle grille' with diamond-shaped sections in the upper part, and sleek LED headlights with angular DRLs. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A full-width taillamp, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end. It is offered in 10 color options.

Engine The RX500h F Sport Performance trim has Direct4 all-wheel-drive setup

2023 Lexus RX350 is powered by a 2.4-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder that makes 275hp/429.8Nm and has a front- or all-wheel drive-system, while the RX350h draws power from a hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder that generates 246hp/316Nm. The RX500h F Sport Performance has a hybrid-assisted 2.4-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder making 367hp/550.5Nm and has Direct4 all-wheel-drive system. Specifications of the RX450+ model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain haven't been revealed.

Interiors The car's interior is based on human-centered design philosophy

The new Lexus RX's interior is based on the 'Tazuna' concept or human-centered design philosophy. It features a spacious seven-seater cabin with six upholstery color choices, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a touchscreen infotainment panel of up to 14.0-inch and a digital instrument console. It has Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 for safety.

Information 2023 Lexus RX: Pricing

Lexus is yet to announce the official price of the 2023 RX. However, we expect it to start at around $47,000 (roughly Rs. 36.43 lakh) for the RX350 and go up to the $70,000 (roughly Rs. 54.26 lakh) range for the RX500h F Sport Performance.