2022 Hyundai VENUE SUV: Top features and highlights explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 21, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

2022 Hyundai VENUE features an electric sunroof (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai's 2022 VENUE is up for grabs in India at an introductory price of Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has already received over 15,000 bookings for the facelifted model. It gets the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language and a tech-biased cabin with over 60 connected car functions. Let's take a look at some of the best features of the new VENUE.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most important vehicles from Hyundai's line-up in India, the VENUE has crossed the coveted three lakh sales milestone since its debut here in 2019.

It accounted for 42% of the 2.5 lakh SUVs sold by the South Korean automaker in 2021.

The refreshed model comes with several segment-first features that give it an edge over its rivals.

Design 'Parametric Jewel' grille gives the SUV a modern look

The 2022 Hyundai VENUE flaunts the brand's new design language featuring a large grille with dark chrome inserts, which the South Korean automaker calls 'Parametric Jewels.' The front fascia is inspired by the new TUCSON and lends a butch yet futuristic look to the compact SUV. New H-shaped connected LED taillights, along with the redesigned bumpers, add to the appeal of the four-wheeler.

Technology It gets over 60 connected car functions

The 2022 VENUE gets over 60 connected car functions via the company's Home to Car (H2C) technology stack. It allows customers to remotely control various functions of the car using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The car also packs an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Bluelink, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Hyundai has also added support for 10 regional languages.

Comfort The car boasts a segment-first reclining rear seat

The facelifted VENUE boasts a segment-first two-step reclining rear seat. The function has been introduced as a response from customers regarding the upright position found in the outgoing model. It allows the seat to be set into a comfortable laid-back position, which aids in reducing fatigue during long journeys. The four-wheeler also gets a powered driver's seat for added convenience and an electric sunroof.

Safety Integrated air purifier for cleaner air quality

With air quality worsening in metro cities across India, Hyundai has equipped the 2022 VENUE with an air purifier for a better cabin experience. The unit is neatly integrated into the front armrest, allowing ease of access to customers. It provides a dust-free and germ-free environment inside the four-wheeler. The SUV also gets six airbags for added safety.