Auto

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series debuts at Rs. 5.5 crore

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series debuts at Rs. 5.5 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 10, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has set a lap record o﻿f 6 minutes and 43 seconds around the Nurburgring (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has launched the flagship GT Black Series in India. It is priced at a jaw-dropping Rs. 5.5 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is produced in a limited run of 55 units globally with only two cars allocated for our market. One of them has been handed over to its owner. It is the fastest road-legal production car around the Nurburgring race track.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-AMG is known to produce some of the most powerful V8 and V12 engines around the world, which are capable of propelling vehicles to speeds above 250km/h without breaking a sweat.

The GT Black Series packs the most powerful series-production V8 engine from the German automaker to date.

Limited to only 55 units worldwide, it is one of the super-exclusive vehicles in recent years.

Exteriors The supercar flaunts a large carbon fiber rear wing

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series gets a lengthy muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, a Panamericana grille, a large front splitter, and functional air-scoops on the hood. On the sides, the car is flanked by flared wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle gets wrap-around LED taillights, a carbon fiber wing, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips.

Information It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill generates 720hp/800Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 325km/h.

Interiors The car features high-grade leather upholstery and AMG steering wheel

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series features a sporty two-seater cabin with high-grade leather upholstery, carbon fiber bucket seats, automatic climate control, and an AMG performance steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, electronic driving aids, and a roll cage.

Information Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series: Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series carries a price tag of Rs. 5.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The supercar is produced in a limited run of 55 units, with just two cars allocated for our market. Both the vehicles are spoken for, with one already delivered.