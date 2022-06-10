Auto

Maruti Suzuki cars available with discounts worth Rs. 42,000

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 10, 2022, 05:21 pm 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with discounts of Rs. 42,000 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 42,000 on products from its ARENA and NEXA portfolio in India for the month of June. These offers are in the form of cash and corporate discounts as well as exchange bonuses and are available at select dealerships. However, there are no benefits on the Baleno, XL6, and the brand's CNG range of cars.

Maruti Suzuki is currently India's largest carmaker in terms of sales and production capacity.

It also happens to be the segment leader in popular categories such as hatchback and compact SUVs.

The brand is now offering attractive deals to provide relief to a lot of potential customers after the price hike in recent months and boost sales.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Prices starts at Rs. 5.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered with a total discount of Rs. 30,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000. It has a sculpted hood, swept-back headlights, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside, the five-seater cabin features a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, dual airbags, manual AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car is powered by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 66hp/89Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Begins at Rs. 5.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets combined benefits of up to Rs. 37,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 23,000. It sports roof rails, projector headlamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin flaunts a 7.0-inch infotainment system with the latest connectivity options, ISOFIX child seat mounts, automatic climate control, and dual airbags. It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine which generates 82hp/113Nm.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Price begins at Rs. 5.47 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with discounts worth Rs. 35,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. It features large, swept-back headlights, a sleek chromed grille, and vertically positioned taillights. On the inside, it gets multiple airbags, ABS, and a 2-DIN infotainment console. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter engine in two tunes: 67hp (petrol) and 56hp (CNG), and an 89hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Available from Rs. 8.95 lakh onward

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is offered with discounts worth Rs. 42,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. It flaunts projector LED headlights, a chromed grille with vertical slats, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin has cruise control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It is backed by a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine with mild hybrid technology that generates 103hp/138Nm.